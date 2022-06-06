LeBron James And NBA Speak Out For Brittney Griner, Her Agents Want To Sell Merchandise, Here's Why They Can't Yet

"WE ARE BG," for which Brittney Griner's agents have filed a trademark application, is quickly becoming a widespread logo that would surely look fantastic on all manner of sports merch. So, who can blame them?

The Boston Celtics wore "WE ARE BG" T-shirts during their practice on Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The team also shared a video of Marcus Smart entering practice in the shirt on their social media accounts.

"As a collective, we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said, per ESPN. "She's been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough."

The Celtics said wearing the shirts was the best way to bring attention to Griner's cause. The WNBA superstar has been in a Moscow prison since her Feb. 17 arrest for allegedly having cannabis oil in her suitcase when entering Russia to finish her 7th season with UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Trademark The Logo, Easier Said Than Done

Griner’s agents apparently also feel that a great way to garner attention for the Phoenix Mercury all-star is to trademark the now popular WE ARE BG logo and any forthcoming merch.

However, the filing needs Griner’s signed consent before the application can be approved. While we recently learned that Griner has access to email communication via her agent and Russian lawyers, signing a legal document such as a trademark application might be beyond the jailhouse pen pal arrangement.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is speaking out in support of Griner.

James shared a message on Twitter calling on people to demand Joe Biden and Kamala Harris actively work on Griner's safe return.

We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! � Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted 👑 #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/2GWV3Ff81p — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 6, 2022

"As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sports community, BG's detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally," James wrote on behalf of his company, Uninterrupted. "It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."