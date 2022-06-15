Psyched: Elon Musk Tweets About Psychedelics, Numinus Acquires Novamind, Colorado Gov. Signs MDMA Legalization Bill

Want to get the latest psychedelics industry news in your inbox every week? Subscribe to our Newsletter to become a Psychedelics Insider.

Numinus NUMIF concluded its acquisition of Novamind NVMDF in one of the most significant cases of consolidation for the psychedelics industry this year. The takeover gives Numinus a strong entry into the U.S., with 13 operating wellness clinics across North America, four clinical research sites and a dedicated psychedelics research laboratory.

Elon Musk, Tesla TSLA CEO and one of the most influential thought leaders of the day, shared more proof of his support for psychedelic medicine, tweeting that “psychedelics and MDMA can make a real difference to mental health, especially for extreme depression and PTSD. We should take this seriously.”

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that allows for the legal possession and use of MDMA with a medical prescription, provided the drug becomes FDA-approved. This decision could put the state ahead of its peers to launch the delivery of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy after its expected approval next year.

Elon Musk, the Tesla multi-billionaire investor and owner of the largest portion of Twitter TWTR shares, has been discussing psychedelics on the social platform. The most recent message Musk posted was a reply to a statement by Doug Drysdale, CEO of ...Read More...

Cybin Inc. CYBN CYBN announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Cybin IRL Limited, It has entered into an agreement to acquire a Phase 1 N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) study from Entheon Biomedical Corp. ENBI ENTBF to accelerate...Read More…

Psychedelics’ struggle for acquiring legal status is ongoing, but there is promising news. While the whole list of substances is still federally illegal, the discussion has done nothing but expand in a number of states in recent years, greatly supported by clinical studies outlining...Read More...

On a national scale, the current cannabis legal map includes more than two-thirds of the total number of states. That is to say, well over half the country has some form of legal cannabis, whether for medical or recreational purposes. The psychedelics map presents a different panorama...Read More...

Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF, a drug discovery & development company creating psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, is currently working on four novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically...Read More...

Cybin Inc. CYBN, the biopharma company ‘focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics’ by creating safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address various mental health disorders, has received Institutional Review Board approval to launch the first-in-human Phase 1/...Read More…

Joe Rogan, a cannabis and psychedelics advocate was not pleased about the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CPB) recent seizure of a shipment containing marijuana, psilocybin and MDMA from a private vehicle. Popular for his often controversial views on the Joe...Read More...

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. TRYPF is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for ill-treated diseases. Together with the University of Florida, the company is currently studying the effects of psilocybin administration on people who suffer from Binge...Read More...

Filament Health Corp. FLHLF and Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX have signed a letter of intent for a collaboration agreement. The deal would allow for the extension of both companies’ skillsets towards creating pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug candidates for diagnoses such...Read More...

Numinus Wellness Inc. NUMIF, a company focused on the development and delivery of innovative mental health care through evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, announced that its shareholders approved the issuance of common shares in connection with the proposed acquisition of...Read More...

Silo Wellness Inc. SILO SILFF 3K, a leading global psychedelics company, announced on Thursday that its founder and chairman of the board of directors Mike Arnold is assuming the role of interim CEO. Arnold will “continue to lead the Company through its planned...Read More...

Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF, the Canadian company producing home-grown, scalable and accessible mushroom formulations, has recently signed another supply deal. This time, the counterpart that is to receive Optimi’s natural mushrooms is ATMA Journey Centers, a facilitator of...Read More...

Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF, the Vancouver-based life sciences company focused on developing transformational psychedelic medicines through drug R&A, recently announced the implementation of a consolidation of their common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every six...Read More…

Does MDMA Reduce Fear? New Study Has Implications For PTSD Treatment

Using a measurement tool called the SCR, researchers found that combining MDMA with fear extinction learning and recall therapy significantly reduced the fear felt by study participants, as compared to...Read More...

Preliminary results from Phase 1 DMT clinical trial for depression support the safety and tolerability of the compound. With a world-first Phase 2 trial getting underway, we are on the cusp...Read More...

Even for laymen with a decent working knowledge of cannabis, THC-O (otherwise known as THC acetate or THC-O acetate) is a fairly unknown, non-natural cannabinoid. Unlike the more visible CBD or even THC, you won...Read More…