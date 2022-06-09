MDMA Therapeutic Prescriptions Legalized In Colorado, Once Approved On Federal Level

Psychedelics’ struggle for acquiring legal status is ongoing, but there is promising news.

While the whole list of substances is still federally illegal, the discussion has done nothing but expand in a number of states in recent years, greatly supported by clinical studies outlining their therapeutic benefits for patients suffering from diverse health conditions.

One example of considerable advancement is that Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a bill that allows for the legal possession and use of MDMA with a medical prescription. The substance would be used predominantly for PTSD treatments, one of the most prevalent mental health disorders among combat veterans.

According to the bill, MDMA would be “highly effective if paired with talk therapy and counseling.” Another state that recently considered MDMA for treating PTSD is Maryland.

Colorado's measure will become effective once MDMA is removed from its Schedule I status in the Controlled Substances Act, meaning it would be approved as a prescription drug. Another fact that should also be taken into account is that the bill does not consider MDMA’s recreational use.

Photo Courtesy of Pixabay.