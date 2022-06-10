Joe Rogan Says U.S. Customs Should Take Seized Cannabis & Psychedelics And 'Rethink Their Life'

Joe Rogan, a cannabis and psychedelics advocate was not pleased about the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CPB) recent seizure of a shipment containing marijuana, psilocybin and MDMA from a private vehicle. Popular for his often controversial views on the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster publicly slammed the agency after it posted a tweet boasting the seizure from the vehicle of two 30-year-olds returning home from vacation in Canada. “The narcotic substances field-tested positive for the presence of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, marijuana, and psilocybin,” the CBP reported.

The car didn’t pass the first inspection and was sent for the secondary inspection for further checking. The CPB tweeted photos of mushrooms in front of a canister and another with pills looking like ecstasy.

On Wednesday, two U.S. citizens returning from Canada had their vehicle examined by Champlain CBP officers. The inspection led to officers seizing ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.

MORE: https://t.co/fdE9E8D89c pic.twitter.com/Q8TzD2sMjX — CBP (@CBP) June 5, 2022

Even though marijuana is legal both in Canada and New York State, taking it across international borders is illegal. The situation got more complicated when other substances were found in the vehicle, such as “ecstasy, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar.”

Nevertheless, Rogan seems to think that current drug laws make no sense and that it should not be up to lawmakers to decide what substances are legal. He tweeted some advice to the CPB.

You should take all these drugs and rethink your life. https://t.co/xADK57Xoy7 — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 6, 2022

Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson had a different opinion, stating “Our CBP Officers continue to remain dedicated and vigilant, successfully intercepting these illegal substances. I am proud of their enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Rogan – Controversy & Psychedelics

Those interested in psychedelic topics may remember when Rogan smoked a joint with Tesla's TSLA CEO, Elon Musk or when he delved into a profound conversation about mushrooms and their impact on the origins of civilization with Paul Stamets.

Earlier this year, Rogan made headlines for broadcasting conspiracy-related views on the safety of COVID vaccines, even endangering his $200 million Spotify SPOT deal. Many of his podcast episodes were removed.

Nevertheless, he's still on the air. In February, Rogan announced he will continue to tackle important topics, including psychedelics. "Let’s get back to talking about things that are really important, like primates and mushrooms."

The podcaster publicly shared his experience with DMT. “It’s a fucking billion roller coasters, plus aliens,” Rogan told Rolling Stone some seven years ago. “It is whatever it is. I don’t know what it is. A chemical gateway to another dimension? A portal of souls you can tap into? I don’t see any negative to it. And it’s so fucked up that we don’t have the freedom to experiment with it legally because there are lessons to be learned that are just not getting learned.”

Meanwhile, a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published in early June revealed that three-quarters of U.S. Border Patrol drug seizures were exclusively for marijuana.

Photo: Courtesy of Steven Crowder via Wikimedia Commons