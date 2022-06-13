Cannabis & Psychedelics Conferences: A List Of Events For This Second Half Of The Year

On a national scale, the current cannabis legal map includes more than two-thirds of the total number of states. That is to say, well over half the country has some form of legal cannabis, whether for medical or recreational purposes.

The psychedelics map presents a different panorama as they are far more related to assisted therapies.

This is why a considerably large number of conferences regarding both topics have been taking place in recent years. While cannabis gatherings are organized on a more regular basis, psychedelics events are also welcoming non-medical attendees.

The events stand as opportunities for medical researchers, investors, cultivators, exhibitors, retailers, processing companies and those interested in the sector to gather and discuss market opportunities for growth and to propose suggestions for the industries’ further development.

Several major events took place in the first half of 2022. But many more are yet to happen. Let’s take a look at a few options!

1. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. September 13-14, Chicago, IL and online (hybrid modality). Organized since 2018, our bi-annual event will host industry-leading executives, investors and companies discussing the industry’s present & future. It will also serve as a suitable space for networking with brands, technology companies and top service providers within the cannabis businesses.

2. Grow Up Conference and Expo. June 20-22, Victoria, Canada. The event intends to work as a meeting platform for interchanging information on production and extraction of both cannabis and psychedelics.

3. The Psychedelic Society of Vermont 2022 Conference. June 20-21. The science and spirituality summit is an annual gathering for health practitioners to discuss the present & future of the psychedelics space. Abd a Summer Solstice Celebration will be held on June 20, with a free invitation for anyone to attend. Also, the talks will be live-streamed and/or recorded for further replaying.

4. CannaCon. August 6-7, Chicago, IL. A major B2B cannabis event where buyers, suppliers, and retailers of cannabis products are invited to network.

5. New Jersey Cannabis Convention (NECANN). September 9-10, Atlantic City, NJ. Speakers will discuss cannabis and hemp in the historic Northeast event.

6. MJBizCon Expo. November 15-18, Las Vegas, NV. This year, the established annual event networking, cannabis executives discussing the latest trends in the industry will also dive into the world of psychedelics.

7. The CBD Expo. December 1-2, Los Angeles, CA. The event will include workshops and seminars on CBD, hemp, extraction methods, alternative medicine and the industry’s current laws.

Note that some of the events offer virtual versions who cannot or prefer not to travel.