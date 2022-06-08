Shrooms Move Forward For Palliative Care, Optimi To Supply High-Grade Psilocybin For Private Mental Health Practitioner In CA

Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF, the Canadian company producing home-grown, scalable and accessible mushroom formulations, has recently signed another supply deal.

This time, the counterpart that is to receive Optimi’s natural mushrooms is ATMA Journey Centers, a facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and training services for palliative care and mental health disorders based in Calgary, Alberta.

The agreement stipulates Optimi will supply psilocybin products to ATMA for future therapist initiatives and supply requirements. In fact, the company is focused on a therapist-centered and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry, beginning with psilocybin-assisted therapy and hopefully expanding to other psychedelics as the regulatory environment allows it.

On the agreement, Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick said “Optimi is deeply gratified to be able to provide them with this test supply of natural psilocybin in order to facilitate research that may lead to better mental health services for healthcare workers while testing the potential to expand the scale of available psilocybin therapies.”

Ciprick added that ATMA is one of the biggest contributors to the regulatory conversation on psilocybin-assisted therapy. Optimi, therefore, views this and other early-phase trials and supply agreements as opportunities to improve efficiencies around the commercial distribution and clinical applications of psilocybin, in anticipation of a more robust demand that could be generated provided clinical research improves regulatory outcomes.