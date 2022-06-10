Mindset Approved For Patent Application Involving Psilocin Derivatives For Central Nervous System Disorders

Mindset Pharma Inc. MSSTF, a drug discovery & development company creating psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, is currently working on four novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin in addition to its own proprietary compounds.

In recent years, the number of biotech, psychedelic-producer companies synthesizing compounds to treat specific health conditions grows at a remarkable pace. In this scenario, mental disorders seem to have a preferred treatment.

Central nervous system diseases, also known as disorders, constitute a set of neurological conditions affecting the structure and/or function of the brain or spinal cord. The list of CNS diseases is quite extensive, including addictions, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.

Mindset Pharma has just announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (or USPTO) has issued a notice of allowance for its patent application number 17/387,845, titled “Psilocin Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders.”

This application enlists several drug candidates that belong to Mindset’s “Family 1”, that is, second-generation compounds with potential improvements compared to psilocybin in pharmacokinetics, effect size, safety, and manufacturing.

In the words of Mindset Pharma CEO James Lanthier, “We are very pleased to further reinforce our robust intellectual property portfolio, especially with the advantage of an early priority date of February 2020 for this patent. This is a key step towards continued growth for Mindset and our developing pipeline of drug candidates.”

Further information on the company’s other psychedelic compound families

The company had filed another patent application earlier this year, for its undergoing novel chemical entities related to DMT and 5-MeO-DMT, which belong to Mindset’s “Family 4” group.

Their aim is that these new chemical entities in development mimic the functionality of first-generation psychedelic medicines while optimizing pharmacological and safety profiles for diverse in-clinic needs.

On that occasion, Mindset CEO James Lanthier expressed, “As we get more human clinical data from first-generation psychedelic drugs, we will unravel how different patients respond to different psychedelic therapies. Our expectation is that different patients will respond to different treatments and paradigms. The Mindset ‘Family 4’ compounds have shown promise in efficacy and safety at a range of doses compared to first-generation DMT and 5-MeO-DMT compounds based on rodent pre-clinical models.”

Photo Courtesy of chenspec on Pixabay.