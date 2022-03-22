QQQ
Flower One's CEO Kellen O'Keefe Named Advisory Board Member To 'The Weldon Project'

byJelena Martinovic
March 22, 2022 9:00 am
420_ccc_banner.png

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11) announced that its president and CEO, Kellen O’Keefe, has been appointed to the advisory board of Weldon Angelos’ “The Weldon Project.”

“I am proud to be joining The Weldon Project to help secure the release of cannabis prisoners and to support the foundation’s efforts to create a more fair criminal justice system,” O’Keefe said.

Weldon Angelos began his journey for social equity and social justice reform after he was sentenced to a 55-year prison term in 2003 for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis.

Angelos was eventually released from prison in 2016 after serving 13 years of his term and was then granted clemency.

Following his release, Angelos launched Mission [GREEN], an initiative dedicated to securing clemency for those currently incarcerated for cannabis-related offences and to create pathways for expungements or pardons.

“Having known and worked with Kellen for a long time, I believe in his commitment to our united efforts towards criminal justice reform, and I look forward to the future of this foundation,” Angelos stated.

To meet Kellen O’Keefe in person sign up for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, where she is a speaker among many other top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Liverani on Unsplash

