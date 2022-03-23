YourWay Cannabis Names Jakob Ripshtein Executive Chairman

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE: HOB) announced that Jakob Ripshtein has been appointed executive chairman of the company, effective immediately.

Ripshtein was elected chairman of the board of YourWay in 2021.

"I am looking forward to playing a more hands-on role in overseeing the rollout of our strategic vision," he said. "It is an exciting time at YourWay as we prepare for expansion into new markets, categories and introduce new brands to consumers."

He previously served as the resident of Aphria Inc., now Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), where he was responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and sales.

Prior to that, he was president of Diageo Canada, before becoming North American CFO for Diageo (NYSE:DEO).

In his newly created position as executive chairman, Ripshtein will provide enhanced leadership in several areas, including governance, finance, M&A, and commercial strategy.

"Jakob is someone who started his career in finance, spent many years building great CPG brands, and then helped launch one of the leading cannabis companies in the industry," Jake Cohen, the company’s CEO, said. "We are delighted to have Jakob playing a more active role in helping guide YourWay on its path to building the leading consumer-centric portfolio of cannabis brands globally."

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash