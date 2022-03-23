Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Element 7, Halo Collective, Cresco, Budega, Parallel, Great Barrington, FIKA

Element 7 Launches Its First Central Valley Cannabis Dispensary In Firebaugh

Element 7 opened its newest retail cannabis concept store in the heart of California's Central Valley last weekend.

Located in Firebaugh, 35 miles west of Fresno in the heart of some of North America's most fertile and important farming land, the store marks Element 7's second store to open in 2022, weeks after the Element 7 Port Hueneme store opened in Ventura.

The company will host its Grand Opening Launch on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies to take place at 12 noon on April 2.

The event will feature a range of promotions, brand displays, limited edition drops, local food vendors and entertainment throughout the day.

Over 20 brands and partners will have booths at the Opening Launch where the first 50 customers each day will receive gift bags from Element 7, along with a range of other benefits from partners.

"We're proud to launch Element 7 in Firebaugh, further expanding our footprint across local communities in California," Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7 said. "We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands like RoadTrip, NuhTopia, Moon Made Farms, and Humboldt Brands to Firebaugh from our operations in Northern California and Humboldt."

Halo Collective Kicks Off Cannabis Sales At Budega Cannabis Dispensary In North Hollywood

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTC:HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) has opened its first Budega dispensary in the Arts District of North Hollywood, California.

This is the first of three Budega stores planned to open in Los Angeles.

Budega North Hollywood is located at the northwest corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Avenue.

The new store offers a vast product assortment exceeding 1000 SKUs, including many top-tier California brands such as Jungle Boys, Cookies and Kiva as well as the debut of Budega's own line of branded products, in addition to Halo's Hush branded cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls.

"Budega is a community-centric dispensary committed to elevating the cannabis experience through Californian ideals: superior quality, locally-sourced products, and sunset vibes. I can't think of a better place to launch than in the middle of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of L.A.," said Katie Field, president and director of Halo.

Cresco Labs Opens Sunnyside Store In Lady Lake, FL, 50th Nationwide

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (NYSE:CL) (OTC:CRLBF) recently announced the grand opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lady Lake, Florida.

The new store marks a milestone in Cresco's nationwide retail expansion, bringing the company's total retail footprint to 50 locations across seven states and 16 total stores in the state of Florida.

Sunnyside Lady Lake is located near The Villages, the largest active adult community in the U.S., covering more than 80 square miles and three counties—Lake, Sumter and Marion. The Villages is home to tens of thousands of residents with a median age of 67, with one out of six being veterans.

Sunnyside patients in central Florida and across the state have access to an assortment of cannabis products from One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi, and Sunnyside Chews brands.

"Our 50th store in Florida marks the achievement of a key goal established in 2021 to expand company-owned retail locations in the state, aiming for 16 dispensaries open by the anniversary of the Bluma acquisition," Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder at Cresco Labs said.

Parallel Opens New Surterra Wellness Cannabis Dispensary In Crestview, FL

Parallel is opening a new Surterra Wellness medical cannabis dispensary in Crestview, the first dispensary welcomed by the Florida city.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Located at 2573 S. Ferdon Boulevard, the Surterra medicinal cannabis dispensary is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 10.

The 2,500 square foot dispensary will offer patients a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands.

"This marks Surterra's first new store opening in two years, with more opening in 2022," James Whitcomb, the company's CEO, said. "It's our mission to continue bringing the highest-quality cannabis products to patients across Florida."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening.

Great Barrington Dispensary Announces Grand Opening

Great Barrington Dispensary announced today the grand opening of Berkshire County's newest recreational adult-use marijuana dispensary.

Located at 454 Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts – inside a landmark Gothic Revival mansion once known locally as "Indiola Place" and now nicknamed "The Cannabis Castle," – the new dispensary offers customized, "client-first" cannabis services from local experts in a welcoming community space.

Grand opening activities include a red-carpet event, catered food from Agaves Restaurant, the fun ladies from the "Twifties," and personal consultations with cannabis experts.

"We warmly welcome the community to our location for a tour of the building, to meet our friendly and knowledgeable staff, and for a personal introduction to our curated product offerings, including our own locally-cultivated craft brand, No. 9 Collection," Pepe Breton, Great Barrington dispensary co-owner, said.

Community members aged 21+ are invited to attend the Grand Opening of the Great Barrington Dispensary this Friday, March 25.

FIKA Expands On Ontario, Opens To Stores In Toronto & Kitchener

The lifestyle cannabis brand FIKA continues to expand its retail footprint in Canada, with two new locations in Ontario.

The new stores are located at CF Fairview Mall 1800 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto, and CF Fairview Park Mall 2960 Kingsway Dr, Kitchener.

Beyond cannabis products, FIKA is the exclusive cannabis retailer for coveted Boy Smells candles and apparel.

The Los Angeles brand is best known for its KUSH candle collection, infusing cannabis flowers with boundary-pushing pairings like cashmere wood, suede, and white amber.

FIKA's selection of lifestyle products also includes its signature oversized FIKA tote made with 100% cotton twill, its South American Palo Santo cleansing wood, along with a variety of CBD wellness products and topicals such as infused bath bombs and lotions.

The company is looking ahead to a bright 2022 with three additional locations scheduled to open, including a flagship at Toronto's historic Union Station.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash