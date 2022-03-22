Parallel Expands Retail Footprint In Florida With New Surterra Wellness Cannabis Dispensary In Crestview

Parallel is the opening a new Surterra Wellness medical cannabis dispensary in Crestview, Florida, the first dispensary welcomed by the city.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday, March 31, 2022. Located at 2573 S. Ferdon Boulevard, the Surterra medicinal cannabis dispensary is easily accessible from nearby Interstate 10.

The 2,500 square foot dispensary will offer patients a wide variety of products, including those sold under the Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer (collaboration with Jimmy Buffett), Float, and Heights brands.

James Whitcomb, the company’s CEO is “thrilled to be expanding in the Florida medicinal market with the opening of the Crestview medical cannabis dispensary.”

"This marks Surterra's first new store opening in two years, with more opening in 2022," Whitcomb added. "It's our mission to continue bringing the highest-quality cannabis products to patients across Florida."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, customers will enjoy 42% off all items (excludes accessories) as well as double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening.

Loyalty Rewards enable shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings.

"In addition to serving the Crestview community, we want to expand access to the dense veteran population who live in, and in close proximity to, Crestview, as well as serve the diverse population of students attending colleges in the vicinity," Karim Bouaziz, president of Surterra Wellness, said.

