Halo Collective Opens Budega Cannabis Dispensary In North Hollywood, CA

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB:HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) has opened its first Budega dispensary in the Arts District of North Hollywood, California.

This is the first of three Budega stores planned to open in Los Angeles.

Budega North Hollywood is located at the northwest corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Avenue.

The new store offers a vast product assortment exceeding 1000 SKUs, including many top-tier California brands including Jungle Boys, Cookies and Kiva and the debut of Budega's own line of branded products.

In addition, it will also stock Halo's Hush branded cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls.

"We are thrilled to establish our Southern California retail presence with the opening of our Budega store in NoHo," Katie Field, president and director of Halo, said. "Budega is a community-centric dispensary committed to elevating the cannabis experience through Californian ideals: superior quality, locally-sourced products, and sunset vibes. I can't think of a better place to launch than in the middle of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of L.A."

Halo Collective is also licensed for delivery, and this additional service is expected to increase top-line sales and help capture overall market share. The NoHo location's delivery service area will include Studio City, North Hollywood, Hollywood Burbank, and the Eastern San Fernando Valley.

