QQQ
-0.08
351.57
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-97.11
41165.00
-0.2353%
DIA
+ 0.46
346.73
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 1.75
442.78
+ 0.39%
TLT
-1.97
135.41
-1.47%
GLD
+ 0.46
178.84
+ 0.26%

Halo Collective Opens Budega Cannabis Dispensary In North Hollywood, CA

byJelena Martinovic
March 21, 2022 9:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Halo Collective Opens Budega Cannabis Dispensary In North Hollywood, CA

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB:HCANF) (Germany: A9KN) has opened its first Budega dispensary in the Arts District of North Hollywood, California.

This is the first of three Budega stores planned to open in Los Angeles.

Budega North Hollywood is located at the northwest corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Hesby Avenue.

The new store offers a vast product assortment exceeding 1000 SKUs, including many top-tier California brands including Jungle Boys, Cookies and Kiva and the debut of Budega's own line of branded products.

In addition, it will also stock Halo's Hush branded cartridges, gummies, and pre-rolls.

"We are thrilled to establish our Southern California retail presence with the opening of our Budega store in NoHo," Katie Field, president and director of Halo, said. "Budega is a community-centric dispensary committed to elevating the cannabis experience through Californian ideals: superior quality, locally-sourced products, and sunset vibes. I can't think of a better place to launch than in the middle of one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of L.A."

Halo Collective is also licensed for delivery, and this additional service is expected to increase top-line sales and help capture overall market share. The NoHo location's delivery service area will include Studio City, North Hollywood, Hollywood Burbank, and the Eastern San Fernando Valley.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Beliaikin from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Hallo Collective Set To Start Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Budega Dispensary In North Hollywood

Hallo Collective Set To Start Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Budega Dispensary In North Hollywood

Halo Collective Inc. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Acreage, Harborside, Item 9, Halo Collective, TerrAscend, Flora Growth, PathogenDx

BioTech Co. PathogenDx Strengthens Executive Team Biotechnology company, PathogenDx has bolstered its strategic advisory group and senior leadership team with the appointments of several highly experienced executives who will bring their expertise to the company. The new leadership appointments include: read more
Halo Collective Appoints New Chairmans To Its Board Of Directors

Halo Collective Appoints New Chairmans To Its Board Of Directors

Halo Collective Inc. read more
Halo Collective Expands Into Functional Drinks Via H2C Beverages Acquisition & $30M Deal With Elegance Brands

Halo Collective Expands Into Functional Drinks Via H2C Beverages Acquisition & $30M Deal With Elegance Brands

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQB: HCANF) announced Wednesday that it is strategically expanding into the functional beverage market with a proposed stock-based acquisition of a private company operating as H2C Beverages and is entering into a distribution and manufacturing agreement with read more