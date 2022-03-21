Cresco Labs Opens New Sunnyside Store In Lady Lake, FL, 50th Nationwide

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced the grand opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lady Lake, Florida.

The new store marks a milestone in Cresco's nationwide retail expansion, bringing the company's total retail footprint to 50 locations across seven states and 16 total stores in the state of Florida.

Sunnyside Lady Lake is located near The Villages, the largest active adult community in the U.S. covering more than 80 square miles and three counties—Lake, Sumter and Marion. It is home to tens of thousands of residents with a median age of 67. One out of six residents are veterans.

Sunnyside patients in central Florida and across the state have access to an assortment of cannabis products from One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside Chews brands. Form factors include One Plant's bestselling hand-trimmed flower and solventless Live Rosin concentrates, vape carts, disposable vape pens, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures, RSO syringes, and topicals.

"Our 50th store in Florida marks the achievement of a key goal established in 2021 to expand company-owned retail locations in the state, aiming for 16 dispensaries open by the anniversary of the Bluma acquisition," Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder at Cresco Labs, said. "Over the past year, we've done a good job leveraging our extraordinarily productive Sunnyside banner to grow retail revenue, expanding the ways Cresco's brands reach and interact with consumers. Today's opening is an exciting moment in Cresco's history—it's truly incredible to see both how far this organization has come and the outstanding execution from our retail team."

In addition to the Lady Lake opening, Cresco serves patients through its Sunnyside dispensaries in North Miami, Avon Park, Boynton Beach, Orlando (Fern Park), Jacksonville Beach, Ocala, Port St. Lucie, St. Petersburg, Bonita Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tallahassee, Pensacola, Sarasota and Clearwater.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash