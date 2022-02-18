Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is opening its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801.

One additional location, Curaleaf Erie, located at 7891 Peach St., is expected to open in early March, pending final regulatory approvals.

Curaleaf's latest locations in State College and Erie will increase the company's footprint to 16 dispensaries statewide and 127 across the country.

On Monday, February 21, the State College location will host a grand opening celebration which will include an 8:45 am. ET ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County will follow with vendor pop-ups from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.

"Expanding our presence within Pennsylvania enables us to further support our patients by providing them with quality products and service to make confident and informed decisions about their medical marijuana journeys," Joe Bayern, Curaleaf's CEO said.

Columbia Care Opens Second Cannabist Location In West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) opened Cannabist Beckley, its second dispensary in West Virginia.

Located at 300 Galleria Plaza in Beckley, the store is the second of five dispensaries that the company will open in the state this year.

"In the few short weeks since opening in Williamstown, we've received positive feedback from our patients and the community," Jesse Channon, the company's chief growth officer said. "We are eager and excited to continue the momentum of the Cannabist rollout across the state and country."

Ahead of its opening this week, the Beckley dispensary staff partnered with local registered physicians to help new patients apply for their medical cards.

Cannabist Beckley will offer Columbia Care's Seed & Strain brand, with the company's other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix available in the coming months for patients. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care's proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

Goodness Growth Announces Grand Opening Of New Baltimore Store

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) announced a grand opening celebration for its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore on February 18, 2022.

The new store is the second and largest Green Goods retail location in Maryland.

As part of the grand opening, Green Goods will launch a variety of community outreach initiatives to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in local communities and the wider Maryland cannabis industry.

"The grand opening follows our extensive renovation and rebranding of the dispensary," said Dr. Kyle Kingsley, the company's chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to have retained the popular staff and budtenders from the original location while adding a vastly improved selection of cannabis products and a new patient-focused approach."

High Tide To Launch Cannabis Sales In 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 11070 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Saturday.

This opening represents High Tide's 111th branded retail location across Canada, and 60th in Alberta, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.

The store is also the company's second to open in Grande Prairie, which is the largest city in northwestern Alberta with a population of almost 65,000.

"Alberta has been a leader in promoting a competitive and thriving retail cannabis market, and we remain committed to increasing our investment in the province as we continue to grow," said Raj Grover, the company's president and CEO. "Grande Prairie has one of the highest incomes per capita in Alberta, with a consistently steady and stable economy."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash