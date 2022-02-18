Goodness Growth Opens New Green Goods Cannabis Dispensary In Baltimore, MD, Launches Community Outreach Initiatives

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) will host a grand opening celebration for its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore, on Feb. 18, 2022.

The Baltimore location is the second, and largest, Green Goods retail location in Maryland and the newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore.

"We are excited to open the doors of our newest Green Goods location and introduce Baltimore-area patients to our best-in-class cannabis products and medical cannabis expertise. The grand opening follows our extensive renovation and rebranding of the dispensary," said chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "We are pleased to have retained the popular staff and budtenders from the original location, while adding a vastly improved selection of cannabis products and a new patient-focused approach."

The new Green Goods location in Baltimore follows the acquisition of the assets of Charm City Medicus, LLC, by Goodness Growth in November of 2021.

As part of the grand opening, Green Goods will launch a variety of community outreach initiatives to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in local communities and the wider Maryland cannabis industry. These initiatives will include running a partnership with Last Prisoner Project called, "Roll It Up for Justice," which raises money to help individuals still incarcerated for cannabis-related charges and for cannabis expungement efforts. The dispensary will also partner with Veterans Initiative 22, a local non-profit, and will offer a year-round 22% discount to all veterans.