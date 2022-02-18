Curaleaf Expands Pennsylvania Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is opening its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801.

One additional location, Curaleaf Erie, located at 7891 Peach St., is expected to open in early March, pending final regulatory approvals.

Curaleaf's latest locations in State College and Erie will increase the company's footprint to 16 dispensaries statewide and 127 across the country.

Curaleaf State College

Curaleaf State College is a beacon of education and advancement in patient care throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

Patients that walk through the doors of the company's newest dispensary will have access to an array of Curaleaf products such as vaporizers, concentrates and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, and more. Patients can also safely access the store's full offerings by ordering online at their convenience.

On Monday, February 21, the State College location will host a grand opening celebration which will include an 8:45 a.m. ET ribbon cutting with Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County, and will follow with vendor pop-ups from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm ET. In honor of the opening, Curaleaf donated $5,000 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

"Curaleaf is excited to begin serving our newest patient communities in State College and Erie through our premium medical products and inclusive retail experiences," Joe Bayern, Curaleaf’s CEO, said. "Expanding our presence within Pennsylvania enables us to further support our patients by providing them with quality products and service to make confident and informed decisions about their medical marijuana journeys."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash