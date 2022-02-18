Columbia Care Opens Second Cannabist Location In West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) opened Cannabist Beckley, its second dispensary in West Virginia, located at 300 Galleria Plaza in Beckley. This is the second of five dispensaries that the company will open in the state this year.

Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care stated: “In the few short weeks since opening in Williamstown, we’ve received positive feedback from our patients and the community. We are eager and excited to continue the momentum of the Cannabist rollout across the state and country. We have a strong local team that is supporting these launches and have been engaging with patients and the community even before our doors open. That’s what Cannabist is all about – meeting people where they are, and making sure we’re a resource for them on their cannabis journey.”

Ahead of its opening this week, the Beckley dispensary staff partnered with local registered physicians to help new patients apply for their medical cards. For those who were unable to attend, staff directed them to the West Virginia department of health and human resources website which offers a list of registered telehealth providers.

Columbia Care opened its Williamstown store at the beginning of February. The company is expecting to open two more Cannabist dispensaries in the first quarter with locations in Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022. The Beckley dispensary began sales on Wednesday, February 16 and the grand opening celebration will be held Friday to officially welcome the community to the new dispensary.

Cannabist Beckley will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand, with the company’s other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix available in the coming months for patients. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.