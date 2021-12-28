QQQ
-1.89
405.37
-0.47%
BTC/USD
-2979.58
47721.86
-5.88%
DIA
+ 0.95
361.97
+ 0.26%
SPY
-0.52
477.78
-0.11%
TLT
-0.40
149.28
-0.27%
GLD
-0.54
169.91
-0.32%

Trulieve Ramps Up Operations In Arizona Via Acquisition Of Tucson-Based PurpleMed Healing Center

byJelena Martinovic
December 28, 2021 10:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Trulieve Ramps Up Operations In Arizona Via Acquisition Of Tucson-Based PurpleMed Healing Center

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) announced Tuesday that it's acquiring PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona.

What Happened

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company reported that the retail location at 1010 S Freeway in Tucson is being rebranded to Harvest House of Cannabis and will open on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Consideration paid for the acquisition was deemed immaterial, the company disclosed.

What Does This Mean For Trulieve?

The acquisition expands the company's retail footprint in Tuscon, adding a "second location in the state's second-largest market," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO said. "We look forward to serving patients and customers at both of our Tucson-area locations and building strong relationships in the community."

Trulieve-affiliated dispensary locations in Arizona include Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Tucson.

Trulieve & Harvest Merger

The two companies followed through with their previously announced billion-dollar merger in October on the heels of Trulieve securing $350 million in financing through a private placement of 8% senior secured notes due 2026.

The combined company is poised to operate a robust retail network of 149 dispensaries across 11 states and three strategic regional hubs. Trulieve has been rebranding Harvest Health dispensaries following the closing of the merger.

More recent news from Trulieve:

TCNNF Price Action

Trulieve's shares traded at $26.8 per share at market close on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

Trulieve Expands In Florida With New Retail Location In Port Richey Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has opened yet another store in Florida, just in time for the holidays. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf To Launch Four Shops In Florida, Trulieve, Lume & C3 Industries Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf To Launch Four Shops In Florida, Trulieve, Lume & C3 Industries Open Stores

Michigan's Lume Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Monroe, Plans To Reach 100 By 2024 Michigan's Lume Cannabis Co. opened its 28th store on Friday in Monroe. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve, Columbia Care, High Tide, Ayr Wellness, Green Dragon

Trulieve Opens First Store In West Virginia Cannabis multi-state operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has debuted its first store in West Virginia last week. read more
Trulieve Q3 Revenue Improves 64% YoY To $224M, Reports 15th Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability

Trulieve Q3 Revenue Improves 64% YoY To $224M, Reports 15th Consecutive Quarter Of Profitability

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) reported its third-quarter financial results Monday with net revenue of $224.1 million, up by 64% from the same period in 2020.   read more