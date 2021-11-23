Trulieve Rolls Out Bhang's Weed-Infused Chocolates In All Its Florida Cannabis Dispensaries

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) announced Tuesday that it is launching Bhang (CSE:BHNG) (OTCQB:BHNGF) edibles in Florida, making these award-winning gourmet chocolates available exclusively in Trulieve's 108 Florida dispensaries.

In September 2021, Bhang and Trulieve announced an expanded licensing agreement to manufacture and distribute Bhang's award-winning, THC-infused chocolate products in all Trulieve markets, rolling out first in Massachusetts and now Florida. The cannabis-infused dark and milk chocolate bars are made in Trulieve's state-of-the-art edibles production facilities with Bhang's proprietary formulations created by the company's master chocolatier.

"We're thrilled to add Bhang chocolates to our product portfolio in Florida," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers stated. "Our partnership with Bhang underscores our commitment to expanding patient access, ensuring a broad variety of products, and providing only the finest quality products to Florida's growing and discerning patient base."

Bhang products available through Trulieve in Florida include:

THC:CBD 1:1 Dark Chocolate Bars – Bhang's signature, cannabis-infused, vegan dark chocolate is made with 74% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste. The dark bar is vegan, keto and gluten-free.

– Bhang's signature, cannabis-infused, vegan dark chocolate is made with 74% sustainably sourced cacao and a cannabis-free taste. The dark bar is vegan, keto and gluten-free. THC:CBD 1:1 Milk Chocolate Bars – Bhang's cannabis-infused milk chocolate is made with 48% sustainably sourced cacao, a cannabis-free taste and is vegetarian and gluten-free.

"Since launching in Massachusetts in October, Bhang sales and orders through Trulieve have far exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to keep the momentum going in Florida, where we know the demand for our products is already high," said Jamie L. Pearson, president and CEO of Bhang. "We are currently working on rolling out new SKUs with the Trulieve team in 2022 and look forward to bringing Bhang's amazing cannabis-infused products to Trulieve customers throughout the U.S."

Price Action

Trulieve’s shares closed Monday market session 5.87% lower at $27.40 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Egor Lyfar on Unsplash