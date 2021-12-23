Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf To Launch Four Shops In Florida, Trulieve, Lume & C3 Industries Open Stores

Michigan's Lume Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Monroe, Plans To Reach 100 By 2024

Michigan's Lume Cannabis Co. opened its 28th store on Friday in Monroe.

Located at 15391 South Dixie Highway, the Monroe retail location joined other stores opened this year as part of the company's ambitious plan to have 100 adult-use stores open throughout the Great Lake State by 2024.

"2021 has been a year of explosive growth for Lume Cannabis Co., and opening our 28th adult-use store in Michigan is a great way to cap off the year," Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume said. "At Lume, we take pride in offering an unmatched variety of safe and high-quality THC and CBD products, and we are excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to more adult-use consumers in southeast Michigan."

Hellyar added that as a Michigan-based company, their goal is "serving the cannabis needs of every Michigander, regardless of where they live."

"We take great pride in giving back to the communities we serve, creating jobs, and providing much-needed tax revenue to local municipalities to fix roads, hire first responders and support local schools," he concluded.

Trulieve Opens Its 8th Medical Cannabis Shop In Tampa Area, Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) kicked off sales at its eighth medical cannabis dispensary in the Tampa area on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The new shop is located at 7702 E. Hillsborough Avenue near the intersection of I-4 and I-75.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical cannabis in Tampa and to continue building strong relationships in the community," Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve stated. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible."

The store's offerings include a variety of consumption methods such as smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more.

Curaleaf Expands In Florida With Four New Stores

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) revealed plans on Tuesday to open four new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this year.

The move will grow the company's retail footprint to 42 dispensaries statewide and 117 across the country.

Curaleaf Stuart, located at 1910 Federal Highway, will start selling cannabis first to be followed by openings in Lady Lake at 919 North Highway 441, Wesley Chapel at 19416 Bruce B Downs Boulevard and Miami at 12125 SW 152nd Street, over the next few weeks.

"We have been very thoughtful in how we have chosen to expand access to our products and retail experience across the state, and as a result, we have doubled our Florida market share to fifteen percent this year," Matt Darin, regional president at Curaleaf said. "We are proud of the confidence and trust Curaleaf's patients put in our products and team, and next year we will continue to lead innovation in the industry and launch new products in the Florida market."

Grand opening ceremonies for each location will be held on Jan. 8.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company has expanded its retail and cultivation footprint and introduced more innovative products, including Select Squeeze, Select Bites and Select Nano Bites. Also, Curaleaf recently launched its breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select, in Florida.

C3 Industries' High Profile Grand Rapids Opens Doors To Customers

Vertically integrated cannabis company C3 Industries recently opened its eleventh dispensary nationally and the sixth in Michigan.

Located at 1148 Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids, the new shop will serve adult-use and medical cannabis consumers.

Customers can shop for a wide range of premium cannabis flower and other products in-store, including an assortment of products from C3's in-house brand, Cloud Cover Cannabis.

In addition to the Grand Rapids store, High Profile currently operates ten other locations across Michigan and Missouri.

The company revealed that it has plans to open several other locations nationally, including expanding into the Massachusetts market in early 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Kaique Rocha from Pexels