Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

byJelena Martinovic
December 27, 2021 2:53 pm
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Trulieve Continues Store Opening Streak In Florida, Gage Growth Opens Second Kalamazoo Shop

Trulieve Expands In Florida With New Retail Location In Port Richey

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has opened yet another store in Florida, just in time for the holidays.

The new retail location kicked off cannabis sales on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10523 US Hwy 19 in Port Richey.

The shop is the 112th dispensary launched by the Tallahassee-based company in the Sunshine State and 159th nationwide, following the relocation of the Tampa North Dale Mabry medical dispensary.

"Trulieve's top priority is providing safe, reliable and natural relief to the growing number of patients in the state," Kim Rivers, the company's CEO, said. "As with every location we open, we are honored and excited to build patient connections in Port Richey by providing an unrivaled retail experience with the industry-leading brands they can trust."

The store's offering includes a myriad of both THC and CBD products, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, and vaporizers, to name a few.

Patients also have access to brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis.  

Gage Growth Opens Kalamazoo Stadium Dispensary

Michigan-based Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF) soft-opened its second dispensary in Kalamazoo on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The company's 11th dispensary in Michigan, located at 3825 Stadium Drive, follows the opening of COOKIES Kalamazoo through its exclusive licensing partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner earlier this year.

Gage's latest shop offers a diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products, including exclusive strains of flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, accessories, and apparel, including those from California rapper Berner's Cookies brand.

Gage Kalamazoo Stadium will host a special grand opening weekend on Jan. 7 and 8, offering several promotions and events, including an opportunity to win a vacation and a brand activation featuring Jam Master Jay's cannabis company.

Related Link: Where Is Weed Cheapest And Most Expensive In The US? From Connecticut's $9.75/Gram To Virginia's $18.60

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

