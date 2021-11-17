QQQ
+ 0.30
397.12
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 328.80
60387.67
+ 0.55%
DIA
-1.66
363.59
-0.46%
SPY
-1.00
470.28
-0.21%
TLT
+ 0.68
144.43
+ 0.47%
GLD
+ 1.58
171.34
+ 0.91%

EXCLUSIVE: Is The Bottom In For Cannabis Stocks? Todd Harrison Weighs In

byAdam Eckert
November 17, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Is The Bottom In For Cannabis Stocks? Todd Harrison Weighs In

Cannabis stocks rallied last week as investors' legalization optimism increased ahead of potential reform legislation. 

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, unveiled legislation Monday that would deschedule cannabis on a federal level and impose lighter taxes, but the cannabis rally has since cooled off.

"I think all of this price action in the last couple of days is, dare I say healthy consolidation, but we do think the low is in," CB1 Capital founding partner and CIO Todd Harrison, who is also an advisor to the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS), said Tuesday in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's YouTube show "Cannabis Insider."

Cannabis is the only sector that has dramatically underperformed year-to-date, or "been left for dead," according to Harrison. 

"Ironically, it's one that has a real genuine fundamental bull case," he said.

Harrison's Thesis: Harrison told Benzinga that he expects cannabis stocks to be rerated over the next year or so. 

"The thesis is: the fundamentals are terrific, the states are continuing. In a post-COVID world, we need the jobs, we need the tax revenue. Certainly we don't need the criminal justice and all of this should coalesce."

Harrison expects that New Jersey, Connecticut and New York, along with at least three other states, will push forward legalization efforts in 2022.

"Once they come on … you're talking about a whole different level of growth," he said. 

He noted that a conference concerning the SAFE Banking Act is expected to start in the coming weeks. "So it still has an opportunity to be a pretty interesting holiday season for U.S. cannabis, again, a sector that was left for dead for the better part of this year."

Harrison went on to discuss international legalization prospects, individual cannabis stock picks and more.

Find out which cannabis stocks are on Harrison's radar by watching the full interview here:

Stocks discussed in this interview include:

  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF)
  • Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF)
  • Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC:GTBIF)
  • Cresco Labs Inc (OTC:CRLBF)
    • 4Front Ventures Corp (OTC:FFNTF)
  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)
  • Glass House Brands Inc (OTC:GLASF)
  • And more.

Photo: herbalhemp from Pixabay.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

VIDEO: Cannabis Sales Booming Going Into Q4 - Red White And Bloom CEO On Key US Markets

VIDEO: Cannabis Sales Booming Going Into Q4 - Red White And Bloom CEO On Key US Markets

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live show for cannabis investors. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 8, 2021. Contents read more

Excitement Brewing in D.C., $ACRHF Trending Up — Cannabis Daily November 11, 2021

The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space Today On Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane continues to go through earnings and recent cannabis legislative news. read more
$ACB Expands European Presence; $MSOS Sees Massive Volume Spike — Cannabis Daily November 8, 2021

$ACB Expands European Presence; $MSOS Sees Massive Volume Spike — Cannabis Daily November 8, 2021

Exciting Week for Investing in Cannabis Stocks! JP Morgan rescinding news on cannabis stock restriction? GOP's legalization bill treats marijuana like alcohol? Safe banking to pass by 2022? In today's episode we covered the following public companies: read more