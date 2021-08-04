Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/4: Buy And Strong Buy Rated Cannabis Stocks
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space
On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:
- Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)
- Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OTC:RWBYF)
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)
- Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC:GTBIF)
- Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC:JUSHF)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media
Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here
NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE
The Information Contained on this Podcast is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as, financial advice.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.