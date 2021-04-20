Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week, 4/20/2021

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap.

In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Cannabis and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of April 12th – 18th, 2021.

10. Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO of Red White & Bloom Appears on FOX 5 New York and The Dale’s Report

Roger’s Interview With TDR Touched on a Variety of Topics, Including the Company’s Impressive Revenue Growth and the Potential Passage of the SAFE Banking Act

Red White & Bloom (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF) announced that its Chairman & CEO Brad Rogers appeared on the FOX 5 New York TV segment NY Street Soldiers – The Business of Legal Marijuana hosted by Lisa Evers on Friday, April 16th, 2021. In addition to his appearance on FOX 5 New York, RWB head honcho Brad Rogers also sat down for an interview with The Dales Report, a popular digital business media website.

9. Largest Virtual Cannabis Investor Conference to be Held On 4/20

The Event Will Include Over 30 Video Presentations By Publicly Traded Cannabis Companies in the Hemp and CBD Space

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, will be hosting a cannabis-focused virtual conference, held on April 20th, 2021 (or as some call it, 4/20) from 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST. Each company will have 25 minutes to present to a wide-ranging audience of over 500,000 investors. The virtual conference will also host interviews and talks with major Cannabis leaders such as Steve DeAngelo the Co-founder of Harborside (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORF), The Acrview Group, The Last Prisoner Project and the Radio Free Cannabis Podcast.

8. New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Exploratory Study Showing Signals of Positive Activity in COMP360 Psilocybin Compared With Escitalopram for Major Depressive Disorder

Study Concludes That Psilocybin Findings Should Be Explored Further in Larger Studies

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, welcomed a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) yesterday, which showed signals of positive activity in COMP360 Psilocybin compared with the standard antidepressant escitalopram, for major depressive disorder (MDD). The study was designed and conducted by a research team at Imperial College London, using COMPASS’s COMP360 psilocybin.

7. Village Farms is a Vastly Undervalued Stock, Raymond James Says

Headquartered in Delta, BC, Village Farms is One of the Largest Vertically-Integrated Greenhouse Growers in North America With Over 9 Million Sq Ft of Indoor Growing

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser is even more convinced that Canadian cannabis name Village Farms (TSX:VFF) (NASDAQ:VFF) (FRA: 02V) is a bargain at these prices. In a client report on Sunday, Sarugaser reiterated his “Strong Buy” rating and $26 target price for VFF, which at the time of publication represented a projected one-year return of 133%.

6. Mydecine Announces Launch of Cutting-Edge Therapeutic Compound Screening

Mydecine Will Now Take the Next Steps in its R&D Process as it Investigates the Chemical Compounds and Potential Therapeutic Effects of Natural Psilocybin as Well as the Company’s Large Library of Synthetic Novel Compounds

Following the receipt of the world’s first international export of dried Psilocybin mushrooms at Mydecine Innovations’ (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) Canadian Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility at API in Alberta, the company has begun wide-ranging work to extract and characterize various compounds contained within the fruiting bodies of the dried psilocybin mushrooms.

5. Jushi Enters Massachusetts, Purchasing Nature’s Remedy For $110 Million

The Boca Raton, Florida-Based Company Agreed to Acquire Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts and its Affiliates

Vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company Jushi Holdings (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) is purchasing Nature’s Remedy for $110 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Jushi will take over two retail dispensaries in Millbury and Tyngsborough, as well as a 50,000 square feet cultivation and production facility in Lakeville.

4. MindMed Study Investigates Optimal Dosing For MDMA

Potential Optimal MDMA Dosages for Therapeutic Benefit and Reduced Adverse Events Were Investigated in a New Study Published in the Latest Edition of the Journal of Psychopharmacology

The research was conducted by clinical-stage psychedelic biotech company MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) (FRA: MMQ) and took place in Dr. Liechi’s lab at the University Hospital Basel in Switzerland. Researchers used data from 194 MDMA administrations in ten randomized placebo-controlled studies in healthy participants, most of whom had no prior MDMA experience.

3. Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Bluma Wellness

The Closing of the Transaction Has Now Seen Cresco Expand its Operations to 10 States Across the U.S., Including the Top 7 Most Populous States

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) has completed its acquisition of Bluma Wellness (CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF), thus solidifying its move into the Florida market. The completion of the arrangement was announced by the firm last night after the close of markets. Cresco as a result will also enter the Florida market with a head start, a result of Bluma having eight operational dispensaries and a further seven in the process of construction and permitting, as well as a 54,000 square foot cultivation facility.

2. Halucenex Life Sciences Signs LOI With Leading Nanotechnology Company Sixth Wave Innovations and Welcomes Californian Legalisation of Psychedelics

The Company Also Provided an Update on a Recent Legislative Change in North America Regarding the Possession and Use of Psychedelic Compounds, Which May Benefit Creso and Halucenex in the Future

Creso Pharma (ASX: CPH) (OTC:COPHF) (FRA: 1X8) announced that the company’s target Psychedelics acquisition Halucencex Life Sciences has signed a non-binding LOI with leading nanotechnology company Sixth Wave (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:ATURF) (FRA: AHUH). Based in Vancouver, Canada, Sixth Wave is focused on the development of nanotechnology that uses Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) for imprinting, capturing and releasing substances at a molecular level.

1. Aphria Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Tilray

Of the Total Aphria Shares Voted, 99.38% Voted FOR the Tilray Merger

Aphria (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) (FRA: 10E) announced that its shareholders approved the previously announced agreement to merge with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) (FRA: 2HQ). The special resolution approving the deal was required to be passed by at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Aphria shareholder meeting by voting virtually or represented by proxy. Pursuant to the deal, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each APHA share held, while holders of Tilray shares will continue to hold their TLRY shares with no adjustments.

Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay