Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Announced As Keynote Speaker At 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

DETROIT — Benzinga is thrilled to announce Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF) one of the leading medical cannabis licensees in Florida, as the Keynote Speaker at the 2020 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

The sixth Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, will take place Feb. 24-25 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and creates an ideal setting for attendees to learn from the individuals and experts driving the cannabis space forward amid regulation, legalization and industry changes.

Rivers who received her Bachelor’s degree in Multinational Business and Political Science from Florida State University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Florida, spent several years in private practice as a lawyer specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and securities for multi-million dollar companies prior to joining Trulieve. In addition to serving as CEO of Trulieve, Rivers is also the principal at Inkbridge, LLC.

As CEO, Ms. Rivers oversees every activity involved with the cannabis process from seed to sale. Trulieve keeps a wide variety of professionals on staff, from lawyers and doctors to toxicologists and a nuclear engineer, to ensure the safety and quality of the products they produce and sell.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies, including many from some of the top ETFs in the space, like the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCQX: HMLSF) (TSE:HMMJ), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), the Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS), to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

“This conference is about bringing together the movers and shakers behind the industry. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised at previous bzcannabis.com events,” said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

The greatest benefit of attending Benzinga events are multi-format networking opportunities. Benzinga provides curated one-on-one meetings for participating companies and investors, an incredibly popular speed-networking session, and the opportunity for spontaneous meetings over the course of the conference. Benzinga also organizes a wide array of intimate networking breakfasts and dinners, as well as conference-wide receptions and afterparties.

To find out more or register to attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, visit the event’s official website: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/miami/

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

