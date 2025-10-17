China May Have Made A Breakthrough With Solid State Batteries Offering 600-Mile+ Range, Here's What You Should Know

China may have just had multiple breakthroughs in EV battery technology with new solid-state battery tech that could offer more than 600 miles of range and weigh at 220 lbs. For reference, batteries typically used in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) models weigh well over 1,200 lbs.

A solid-state battery uses a solid electrolyte instead of a typical liquid-based solution, which can result in a more compact size, tighter packaging, better safety, as well as faster charging.

Chinese Researchers Develop "Special Glue"

According to a report in China Central Television (CCTV), scientists at the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences and some other researchers developed "iodine ions," which the report termed as "special glue" that, during battery operations, attract lithium ions and pass through gaps, forming a continuous bond between electrolyte and electrode.

Other breakthroughs include a special skeleton made for the electrolyte, termed "flexible transformation" by researchers at the Institute of Metal Research and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The skeleton can increase battery capacity by 86%, the report said, adding that it can withstand "20,000 bends and twists, remaining intact."

The third breakthrough, called "Fluoro Reinforcement," is an initiative by Tsinghua University, which creates a protective layer of Fluorine around the electrode. The technology "survived needle penetration tests and 120°C high-temperature chamber tests without exploding," the report said.

Toyota, Stellantis Working On Solid State Batteries

Solid-state batteries are the next step in EVs, with numerous companies working on developing the technology. Recently, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) announced a partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTC:SMMYY) to procure cathode materials to aid in developing solid-state batteries.

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA), too, had unveiled plans to utilize Factorial Energy‘s solid-state batteries in a demonstration fleet in 2026, with the batteries reportedly showcasing a 375 Wh/kg energy density in over 600 charge cycles and the ability to operate in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 113°F.

QuantumScape's VW Demo, MicroVast Develops Solid State Batteries

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS), in partnership with German automaker Volkswagen‘s PowerCo, conducted a successful demonstration of the company's first solid-state lithium-metal battery, powering an electric motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is also reportedly developing solid-state batteries, using a unique bipolar stacking design for the battery. The technology, while still in preliminary phases, could prove to be beneficial for the company as EV battery tech evolves further.

China Dominates Global Battery Installations

Chinese companies like Contemporary Amperex Technologies Ltd. (CATL) and BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) continue to dominate the global battery installations rankings, making up for over 50% of the market share split between the two companies.

Latest data showed that battery installations from January to August clocked in at 691.3 GWh, marking a 34.9% YoY increase with CATL accounting for 254.5GWh worth of installations while BYD, in second place, represented 124.8GWh worth of batteries installed worldwide.

