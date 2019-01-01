QQQ
SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (ARCA: SPEM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF's (SPEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (ARCA: SPEM) is $39.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (ARCA:SPEM) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) operate in?

A

SPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.