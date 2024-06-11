Singapore Airlines Offers Up To $25,000 In Compensation To Passengers After Fatal Turbulence Incident

Loading... Loading...

Singapore Airlines SINGY has offered compensation to passengers of a flight that encountered extreme turbulence last month, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

What Happened: The airline, in a statement on Tuesday, announced that it has offered $10,000 in compensation to passengers with minor injuries, reported AP News.

"For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so," it said in a statement.

Passengers medically assessed to have sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care and requesting financial assistance, will receive an advance payment of $25,000 for their immediate needs. This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive.

The airline has also promised full airfare refunds to all passengers on the flight, including those without any injuries. Additionally, all passengers will receive delay compensation in accordance with European Union or U.K. regulations.

See Also: Trump Could Face Life Incarceration If Defeated In 2024 Election, Former Federal Prosecutor Warns: ‘He Has An Appreciable Chance Of Dying In Prison’

Why It Matters: The turbulence incident occurred on May 21, when a Boeing 777 jet, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore, ran into sudden turbulence over the Irrawaddy basin. This resulted in the death of a 73-year-old British man and injuries to dozens of passengers.

The airline has been proactive in addressing the aftermath of the incident. It had already given all passengers 1,000 Singapore dollars ($739) each for their immediate needs, covered medical expenses of injured passengers, and arranged for their family members and loved ones to fly up to Bangkok where requested.

Following the incident, the airline revised its seatbelt sign policies and changed its flight route. It also served as a lesson for the aviation industry, according to the president of Emirates.

"They were a bit unlucky, but how they dealt with the aftermath is a lesson to all of us in the business," Timothy Clark, President of Emirates, said at the International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in Dubai.

Furthermore, the incident underscores a concerning trend in aviation safety. Just days after the Singapore Airlines event, Qatar Airways experienced similar mid-air turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland, injuring twelve individuals.

Read Next: Roaring Kitty Shares ‘The Dark Knight Scene’ With A Twist: Is The GameStop Trader Going To The Bank With His Hoard?

Image Via Shutterstock