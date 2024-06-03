Singapore Airlines Turbulence Incident Is 'A Lesson To All Of Us In The Business,' Says Emirates President

Loading... Loading...

Following a significant turbulence event involving a Singapore Airlines flight, Emirates’ president has shared insights on the implications for the aviation sector.

What Happened: The president of Emirates has pointed to the recent Singapore Airlines turbulence event as an instructive case for the aviation industry, CNBC reported on Monday.

“They were a bit unlucky, but how they dealt with the aftermath is a lesson to all of us in the business,” Timothy Clark, President of Emirates, told CNBC at the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting in Dubai.

During a flight from London to Singapore last month, a Singapore Airlines plane experienced severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Addressing the broader issue of turbulence in aviation, Clark acknowledged an uptick in such events and emphasized the industry’s commitment to improving prediction and response strategies.

Turbulence remains the leading type of accident for commercial airlines, as per the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, affecting major carriers, cargo, and regional airlines alike.

Why It Matters: The recent turbulence incident involving Singapore Airlines has a ripple effect across the aviation industry. On May 21, a flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, leading to one death and several injuries.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Thailand, and an initial probe revealed a rapid descent of 54 meters within seconds.

Subsequently, Singapore Airlines announced changes to its seatbelt sign policies and a rerouting of the affected flight, avoiding the turbulence zone over Myanmar. This proactive response highlights the airline’s commitment to passenger safety and its swift action to mitigate future risks.

Furthermore, the incident underscores a concerning trend in aviation safety. Just days after the Singapore Airlines event, Qatar Airways experienced similar mid-air turbulence on a flight from Doha to Ireland, injuring twelve individuals.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) summit being held in Dubai from June 2-4 will address the multitude of pressures, including geopolitical strains, aircraft shortages, and stringent environmental objectives, that the aviation sector is facing.

