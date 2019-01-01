QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.12 - 7.49
Vol / Avg.
53.3K/58.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.7 - 8.71
Mkt Cap
11.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.46
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:51AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Singapore Airlines is Singapore's flagship carrier and one of the region's largest airlines in revenue and carrying capacity. The company's hub is Changi Airport, providing regional and cross-continental passenger and cargo services destined to or transit through Singapore. The company operates under dual brands: the premium carrier, SIA, coupled with its wholly owned subsidiary, and the low-cost regional carrier Scoot. It also owns stakes in SATs and SIA Engineering.

Analyst Ratings

Singapore Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Airlines (SINGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCPK: SINGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Singapore Airlines's (SINGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Airlines (SINGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Singapore Airlines (OTCPK: SINGY) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SINGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Airlines (SINGY)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Airlines (OTCPK: SINGY) is $7.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Airlines (SINGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2012.

Q

When is Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Airlines (SINGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Airlines (SINGY) operate in?

A

Singapore Airlines is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.