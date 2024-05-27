After Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways Experiences Turbulence Mid Air, Leaves Twelve Injured

Loading... Loading...

Twelve individuals sustained injuries during a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland due to turbulence, Dublin Airport confirmed on Sunday.

What Happened: Six passengers and six crew members reported injuries after the aircraft encountered turbulence while flying over Turkey, Financial Times reported on Monday. Emergency services attended to the injured upon landing.

Despite the turbulence, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, flight QR017, landed safely and on schedule just before 1pm local time, Dublin Airport stated. The turbulence occurred during meal service and lasted less than 20 seconds, passengers told Irish broadcaster RTE.

This incident follows a severe turbulence event on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore five days earlier, which resulted in one fatality and over 100 injuries. The International Air Transport Association notes that turbulence, though rare, is a consistent cause of non-fatal injuries in aviation, with an average of 12 injuries reported annually. Changing climate conditions are exacerbating the frequency and severity of such events.

See Also: Tesla Receives More Job Applications In 2023 Despite Reports Of Poor Working Conditions And Layoff

Why It Matters: The recent turbulence on the Qatar Airways flight underscores a growing concern in the aviation industry. Just five days prior, a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore experienced severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and over 100 injuries. This incident has prompted Singapore Airlines to alter its policies and flight routes to enhance passenger safety.

These back-to-back incidents highlight the increasing frequency and severity of turbulence, which experts attribute to changing climate conditions. The aviation industry is now facing mounting pressure to adapt to these changes to ensure passenger safety. The International Air Transport Association’s statistics reveal that turbulence is a leading cause of non-fatal injuries in aviation, with an average of 12 injuries annually.

Read Next: Elon Musk Slams Biden Administration Over 100% Tariffs On Chinese EV Imports: ‘Things That…Distort The Market Are Not Good’

Image by Miguel Lagoa via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari