Singapore Airlines Alters Policies, Flight Route After Fatal Turbulence Incident That Killed One

Singapore Airlines has revised its seatbelt sign policies and changed a flight route following a deadly turbulence event earlier this week.

What Happened: The airline announced it is now taking a more cautious stance on turbulence, including halting the service of hot drinks or meals when the seatbelt sign is illuminated, according to a statement given to Channel News Asia, Reuters reported on Friday.

Flight data indicates that the SQ321 route has since avoided the part of Myanmar where the turbulence occurred, instead flying over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The flight time remains unchanged.

The turbulence incident occurred on Tuesday during the SQ321 flight from London to Singapore, operated by a Boeing BA 777-300ER. The plane, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, made an emergency landing in Bangkok after severe turbulence caused injuries and one fatality.

Photographs from inside the aircraft showed significant damage, including gashes in the overhead cabin panels and oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling. Some passengers’ heads hit the lights above, breaking the panels.

As of late Thursday, 46 passengers and two crew members were hospitalized in Bangkok, with 20 of them in intensive care, according to an official at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. The injuries included spinal cord, brain, and skull damage.

Why It Matters: The turbulence incident on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 has raised significant safety concerns. On May 21, a report detailed the severe turbulence that left one dead and several injured. The aircraft dropped 6,000 feet in three minutes, causing chaos and panic among passengers.

One passenger recounted the harrowing experience, stating it “felt like we had crashed.” This incident has prompted Singapore Airlines to take immediate action to ensure passenger safety, including altering flight routes and revising seatbelt sign policies.

