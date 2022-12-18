Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Monday, with the benchmark Hang Seng rising 0.5% in morning trade on the back of China’s top leaders commenting they will focus on boosting the economy next year. Alibaba shares rose over 2% in morning trade while Nio stock lost over 2%. Meituan shares rose over 4%.

Hong Kong Stocks Today Stock Movement Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 2.89% JD.com Inc JD 1.42% Baidu Inc BIDU 0.18% Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY 2.08% Meituan MPNGF 4.49% Nio Inc NIO -2.01% XPeng Inc XPEV 0.86% Li Auto Inc LI 0.55%

Macro News: China’s top leaders stated they will focus on boosting the economy next year, pointing towards business-friendly policies and further support for the property market while possibly scaling back fiscal stimulus, reported Bloomberg.

Shanghai's education bureau has asked most grades in primary, middle and high school to conduct classes online beginning Monday in the wake of worsening COVID-19 infections, reported Reuters.

Company News: Taiwan's government stated on Saturday it would fine Foxconn Technology Co Ltd FXCOF for an unauthorized investment in a Chinese chip-maker despite the Taiwanese firm saying it would be selling the stake, reported Reuters.

The CEOs of China's high-profile electric vehicle makers, XPeng and Li Auto, have tested positive for COVID-19, reported CnEVPost.

Top Gainers and Losers: Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Limited are the top gainers among Hang Seng constituents, having risen 6% and 4%, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited and Techtronic Industries Company Limited shares are the top losers, having shed over 2.5% and 1%, respectively.

Global News: U.S. futures traded in the green on Monday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures gained 0.13% while the Nasdaq futures rose 0.33%. The S&P 500 futures were trading higher by 0.23%.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia’s ASX 200 was trading lower by 0.08%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 1.17% lower while China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 0.76%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.25%.

