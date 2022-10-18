ñol

Why Shares Of Warren Buffett-Backed Tesla, Nio EV Rival Shot Over 6% Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 1:39 AM | 1 min read
Shares of Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co. BYDDY BYDDF surged over 5% in China after the company reportedly said its third-quarter net profit has likely more than quadrupled led by robust sales and a better product mix. The company’s Hong Kong shares were trading over 6% higher.

What Happened: BYD competes with players such as Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nio Inc. NIO, especially as it increases focus on . Its estimated net profit for the July-September quarter came in between 5.5 billion yuan and 5.9 billion yuan ($765 million-$820 million), a rise of 333% to 365.1% compared to the same period a year earlier, reported Reuters.

See Also: Investing For Beginners

It said in a filing late on Monday that improved cost controls had also contributed to the rise in earnings, the report said.

BYD's combined sales of pure electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles rose 250% in the first nine months, outpacing a 110% rise for the overall EV segment, the report indicated.

The company launched three new pure-electric passenger vehicles in Europe at the Paris Motor Show that includes BYD ATTO 3, a C-segment SUV, BYD TANG, a 7-seater with variable all-wheel drive, and sedan BYD HAN.

Price Action: BYD shares have gained over 8% in Hong Kong in last five days. The stock has lost over 22% since the beginning of the year.

Read Next: Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker Joins Hands With Aurora Mobile To Drive Reach In Europe

Posted In: Chinaelectric vehiclesEurasiaEVsWarren BuffettAsiaNewsGlobalMarketsMoversTechTrading IdeasGeneral