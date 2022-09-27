ñol

Warren Buffet-Backed EV Maker Joins Hands With Aurora Mobile To Drive Reach In Europe

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 8:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Aurora Mobile Limited JG agreed to help Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) -backed BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF expand its new energy vehicle business in Europe using its overseas messaging cloud solution.
  • Aurora Mobile, a customer engagement and marketing technology services provider, will help BYD effectively carry out user reach in overseas markets and improve the messaging experience of users.
  • BYD so far has delivered more than 1,000 pure-electric BYD Tang SUVs in Norway.
  • Also Read: Warren Buffett-Backed EV Maker Ranked Amongst Top 3 Automakers in China Beating Tesla, Nio, Xpeng
  • To ensure overseas businesses comply with the laws and regulations of different countries and regions, the Solution supports private cloud deployment and provides multiple review mechanisms.
  • Additionally, the Solution offers international services with multi-node access to global servers, overseas networks, and international sending IPs.
  • BYD recently agreed to set up a facility in Thailand. BYD had also shared its plans to foray into several overseas markets, including Denmark, Germany, Israel, Japan, and Cambodia.
  • Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 1.96% at $1.04 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

