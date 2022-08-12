This World's Largest Hedge Fund Buys More Nio, XPeng Shares In Q2, Takes Fresh Positions In 2 U.S. EV Startups

Ray Dalio-founded hedge fund Bridgewater Associates may have disposed of its entire holdings in most Chinese tech stocks, but it still swears by the country's electric vehicle startups.

What Happened: Bridgewater added to its positions in Nio Inc ADR NIO and XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV, a 13F filing by the fund revealed. Although the nearly 50-year-old firm took some money off the table by selling a small stake in Li Auto Inc LI, it still has a significant position in the company.

Here are Bridgewater's positions at the end of the second quarter:

Nio: 5.53 million (up from 5.32 million in the first quarter)

XPeng: 2.16 million (up from 2.15 million in the first quarter)

Li Auto: 3.27 million (down from 3.36 million in the first quarter)

Read Ray Dalio's take on the Russia-Ukraine war and the overturning of the Roe Vs. Wade ruling

U.S. EV Holdings: Bridgewater took fresh positions in two U.S. EV startups. The firm bought 62,818 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN and 285,791 shares of Lucid Group Inc LCID.

Incidentally, the firm does not own any stock in market leader Tesla Inc TSLA.

Bridgewater also doubled down on Ford Motor Company F shares. At the end of the second quarter, it had 4.62 million Ford shares, up from 2.2 million at the end of the first quarter.

Bridgewater is the world's largest hedge fund, with about $150 billion in assets under management

Photo: Courtesy Nio, XPeng