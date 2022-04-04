Zelenskyy At Grammys, Tesla Hits Milestone, Will Smith Fallout And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend.

Zelenskyy Makes Grammys Appearance: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually appeared at the 2022 Grammy Awards. In a taped appearance, the leader of the war-torn country appealed to those present to “fill the silence” of the Russian invasion of the eastern European country with their music.

Tesla Clocks 1 Million Deliveries: Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA both produced and delivered over a million electric vehicles in the past financial year — between April 2021 and March 2022.

Warren Likens Bitcoin To Air: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) equated buying Bitcoin BTC/USD to buying air in a recent interview with NBC.

Hong Kong Markets Strike Optimistic Chord: The Hong Kong markets began the new trading week on a high note, with popular stocks like Alibaba Holding Ltd. BABA and Nio Inc. NIO clocking handsome gains.

Movie Makers Suffer From Will Smith Fallout: The act of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last week is spelling trouble for movies that count the ‘Wild Wild West’ actor among their cast. Netflix Inc. NFLX and Apple Inc. AAPL are reportedly among the companies that stand to lose due to this fallout.

