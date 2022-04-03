QQQ
Bitcoin Simmers Down, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally: Why Equities Might Drag Down Crypto This Week

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 3, 2022 10:04 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Bitcoin flat, Ethereum, Dogecoin continue to spike
  • Ethereum price dominance rising against Bitcoin - Santiment
  • Fate of cryptos linked to other risk assets like equities this week - Analyst

Bitcoin was relatively flat on Sunday evening after spiking earlier on an intraday basis as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $2.2 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 0.2% -2.1% $46,031.74
Ethereum ETH/USD 1.05% 6.1% $3,495.98
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 3.3% -0.2% $0.145
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Covex Finance (CVX) +14.8% $38.89
Compound (COMP) +11.2% $168.68
BORA (BORA) +10.2% ​​$1.06

Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an intraday high of $47,313.48 on Sunday. Volumes remained muted compared with weekdays.

On Friday, Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA, referenced the $1 billion investment by the Terra (LUNA) blockchain into Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin needs a couple more major investments in order to make a run above the $50,000 level and that might take some time given the global bond market selloff," Moya wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher at 4,545.86 and 14,261.50, respectively, on Friday. U.S. stock futures were marginally lower at press time.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said it was not a “good look” for the S&P 500 failing to hold above the 4,600 levels. He urged caution on Twitter, saying "if stocks puke next week," they would drag cryptocurrencies lower with them.

On-chain metrics indicate that Bitcoin exchange outflow volume recently rose to 96,200 BTC per month. 

“Aggregate exchange outflows of this magnitude have only been seen on a handful of occasions through history, with most being after the March 2020 liquidity crisis,” tweeted Glassnode.

Meanwhile, Ethereum — the second-largest coin by market cap — has been gaining price dominance against Bitcoin, according to financial market data platform Santiment.
“The $ETH / $BTC price ratio of 0.074762 on Friday came within millimeters of an 8-week high of 0.074878,” said Santiment in a tweet.

Going forward into the fresh trading week, Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Neutral” at press time compared with last week's "Greed."

Read Next: More Than 90% Of All Bitcoin Now In Circulation; So What's Next For The Miners

 

