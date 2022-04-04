 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Zips Past The Million Mark For Both Output And Deliveries Over Past 12 Months
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 3:07am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Zips Past The Million Mark For Both Output And Deliveries Over Past 12 Months

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) production and delivery numbers shot past the one million mark each in the past 12 months, a first for the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker. 

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tesla made 1.055 million electric vehicles and delivered 1.06 units in the past four quarters, starting from the second quarter of 2021. 

Tesla on Saturday said it produced over 305,407 units and delivered over 310,048 in the first quarter of 2022 despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.

The company also had to shut down its Giga Shanghai manufacturing facility due to COVID-19 related curbs several times in the first quarter. 

The Breakup: Tesla, which currently offers four models for sale, produced and delivered over 1 million units of its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y cars. 

It produced 1.01 million Model 3 and Model Y units in the last twelve months. Tesla does not break down individual model sales numbers.

The company in December 2020 had stopped production of the Model S and Model X for updates but continues to accept new orders.

Tesla produced 38,608 Model S and Model X units and delivered 37,639 of them in the past 12 months.

See Also: Could Tesla Exit 2022 With 2M Unit Run Delivery Rate?

Why It Matters: Tesla last month opened its first factory in Europe for business and is scheduled to open the Giga Texas plant on April 7. Giga Berlin and Giga Texas each have a capacity of 500,000 units a year.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives last month estimated Tesla “could now be on a 2 million unit run-rate exiting 2022,” after Musk handed over 30 new locally made Model Ys to customers in Berlin.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.6% higher at $1,04.6 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Fitch Sees Price Hikes In China Hitting Low-End EV Makers More
This Dogecoin Rival Is Up 10% Today As Ethereum Whales Take High Interest Again
Elon Musk Says Tesla Aiming At 30% Gross Margin For Supercharger Network
Beware: This Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey 'Livestream' On YouTube Is A Bitcoin, Ethereum Giveaway Scam
Elon Musk Says 'Berlin Rocks,' Days After Tesla's First European Gigafactory Goes Online
Volkswagen Looks To Double US Market Share After Eking Out First Profit In Decades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com