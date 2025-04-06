Mark Cuban Says Between 'Free Trade' Elon Musk And 'Full Tariff' Trump, It Is The President Who Will Win As Stocks Futures Tank

As Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs cause turbulence in the stock market, Elon Musk has advocated for a zero-tariff policy — but the billionaire investor Mark Cuban predicts the President's plan will ultimately win in this debate.

What Happened: On Friday, the stock prices of some of the largest tech companies, known as the "Magnificent 7" — Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Nvidia Corporation NVDA, and Tesla Inc. TSLA continued to take a sharp dive as a direct result of the trade war initiated by Trump's tariffs.

Apple saw a 7.29% drop, ending at $188.38, while Microsoft dropped 3.56%, closing at $359.84. Amazon fell by 4.15%, and Alphabet's shares decreased by 3.40% (Class A) and 3.20% (Class C).

Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla experienced even greater declines, with Meta dropping 5.06% to $504.73, Nvidia falling 7.36% to $94.31, and Tesla plummeting 10.42% to $239.43, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Amid the turmoil, Musk voiced his belief in a zero-tariff future, arguing that a free trade zone between Europe and North America would benefit global markets and consumers.

The Tesla CEO, who is a close adviser to President Trump, was speaking at ‘The League Congress’ hosted by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Following Musk's remarks, Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, and weighed in on the situation, saying, "Free Trade @elonmusk vs Full Tariff @realDonaldTrump and @howardlutnick is going to be fascinating to watch. They are the exact opposite sides of each other."

He went on to add that while zero tariffs would be advantageous for consumers by making goods cheaper. On the flip side, full tariffs would generate tax revenue but could also spark inflation.

He concluded his post by saying, "My money is on @realDonaldTrump winning."

Why It Matters: Last week, Trump announced new tariffs this week, including a 20% tax on goods from the EU. This means products coming from Europe will become more expensive in the U.S., which could lead to higher prices for consumers and tensions with trading partners.

Despite two days of sharp stock market drops, Trump stood by his decision on Saturday, posting on Truth Social that countries like China have treated the U.S. unfairly for too long.

He called the tariffs part of an "economic revolution" and urged Americans to "hang tough," promising the outcome will be historic and will help "Make America Great Again."

