Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC Track Record Means Double-Digit Losses For You. Here Are The Details On All His Deals

Chamath Palihapitiya was one of the biggest names in the SPAC market in 2021 and when times were good for new companies going public, Palihapitiya had some of the best-performing deals of that year.
The year 2022 has not been as kind to Palihapitiya with re-valuations on many of the companies that went public by investors seeing shares below the former $10 price point of the SPACs.
Here’s an updated look at the performance of the SPAC deals, remaining SPACs and PIPE deals that included Palihapitiya, with returns calculated on the $10 offering price and not factoring in warrants.
The Palihapitiya SPACs:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE: Space travel
Price: $6.88
Return: -31.2%
Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN: Online home buying and selling
Price: $5.20
Return: -48.0%
Clover Health Investments CLOV: Online health insurance
Price: $3.20
Return: -68.0%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV IPOD: No target announced
Price: $9.98
Return: Flat
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI: Financial technology
Price: $7.02
Return: -29.8%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI IPOF: No target announced
Price: $9.99
Return: Flat
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I DNAA: Pending merger with digital medicine company Akili Interactive
Price: $9.36
Return: -6.4%
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp II DNAB: No target announced
Price: $9.76
Return: -2.4%
ProKidney Corp PROK: Treating chronic kidney diseases
Price: $7.56
Return: -24.4%
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp IV DNAD: No target announced
Price: $9.79
Return: -2.1%
Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya
The PIPE Deals: Along with his own SPACs, Palihapitiya has also been a part of the funding of several SPAC deals as a member of the PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity). Here’s a look at how these stocks have done since going public.
Mp Materials MP: Rare earth minerals
Price: $35.81
Return: +258.1%
Desktop Metal Inc DM: 3D printing
Price: $3.25
Return: -67.5%
Metromile Inc: Pay-per-mile insurance company
Price: Was acquired by Lemonade Inc LMND; Metromile last closing at $1.05
Return: -89.5%
Proterra Inc PTRA: Electric buses
Price: $6.57
Return: -34.3%
Latch Inc LTCH: Enterprise SaaS
Price: $1.16
Return: -88.4%
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc SUNL: Residential solar financing
Price: $3.24
Return: -67.6%
ReNew Energy Global PLC RNW: Renewable energy
Price: $6.71
Return: -32.9%
Berkshire Grey Inc BGRY: robotics and automation
Price: $2.51
Return: -74.9%
The Returns: Palihapitiya has been a part of a total of 18 SPAC deals. The list includes 10 of his own SPACs with six having mergers done or pending. Palihapitiya was also involved in eight PIPE deals. The investor may not have a stake in all the companies listed above, but here is a look at how the 18 deals have performed from the $10 price point to Aug. 17, 2022.
18 Total SPAC deals: -22.7% average
10 Chamath-led SPACs: -21.2% average
6 Chamath-led SPACs with deals: -34.6% average
8 PIPE deals: -17.0%
What’s Next: Palihapitiya previously had plans to bring SPACs public with tickers IPOA to IPOZ but stopped issuing new SPACs under this ticker scheme at IPOF. The investor issued four biotech SPACs in his most recent offering.
Two of the biotech SPACs found deals and two are still searching for targets.
IPOD and IPOF remain two of the largest SPACs seeking target companies. IPOD and IPOF recently filed for an extension vote to extend the deadline by one year from Oct. 14, 2022 to Oct. 14, 2023.
“While the company is currently evaluating several business combination opportunities, the board of directors of the company has determined that there may not be sufficient time before October 14, 2022, to consummate a business combination,” the filing reads for IPOF.
The vote will be closely watched to see if a high amount of shares are redeemed at trust value or if shareholders keep their faith in Palihapitiya to deliver strong deals in the future.
Disclosure: Author is long IPOD, IPOF and MP.
Photos: Christopher Michel via Flickr Creative Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.