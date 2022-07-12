This Company Expects Increasing Distribution Lines, Acquisitions And Expansion Drive That Could See Its Products On Lots Of Shelves And Bars In America

Splash Beverage Group’s portfolio includes TapouT sports performance drink

In 2018, the global beverage market reached about $1.5 trillion.

In six years, the industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.10% to reach a market size of about $1.8 trillion by 2024, according to Research And Markets.

These figures could paint a picture of a booming industry with players fighting neck and neck for spots on shelves or in bars.

However, competition in the industry doesn’t seem to deter newer companies like Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV, a company that states it is looking to be an innovator in the beverage industry.

Splash owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands — including TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria — that it says are taking over shelves across the United States with a strong distribution footprint.

TapouT: Splash has license rights to the TapouT brand for the United States and several other international markets.

TapouT benefits from 23 years of brand awareness and marketing associated with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The company is expanding TapouT availability within Walmart Inc.’s WMT 341-store network in Florida.

Salt Tequila: The tequila is being launched and distributed by several well-established beverage distributors, including Republican National Distributing Co. LLC and Young’s Market, with a footprint in more than 37 states.

Salt Tequila is available in six states and Mexico and continues to grow its footprint. The company has forged agreements with Total Wine & More, Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Copa di Vino: In December 2020, Splash acquired the assets of Copa di Vino Corporation (CdV), a leading producer of premium wine in the U.S., for about $6 million. CdV has about 13,000 retailers, primarily through 82 Anheuser-Busch distributors.

Pulpoloco Sangria: CdV also produces Pulpoloco Sangria, offering four sangria flavors. The sangria is packaged in eco-friendly containers made from paper and is 100% biodegradable. Splash has the exclusive rights to use this packaging in North America.

To get its beverages to store shelves, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reports that it has signed some key distribution agreements.

The Agreements Include:

AB One, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD), signed with Splash in November 2021 to extend distribution of the TapouT, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco brands into major markets such as Los Angeles, New York City and Boston.

As of Jan. 11, Walmart Inc. allows the sale of the TapouT product in 47 of its stores across Florida, with expectations the number will increase.

Ralph’s Grocery agreed to sell Splash’s Pulpoloco brand in 187 stores in Southern California. Ralph’s, owned by Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), already sells Splash’s Copa di Vino line.

(NYSE: KR), already sells Splash’s Copa di Vino line. Under a Jan. 25 agreement, Arkansas-based Central Distributors will distribute the company’s TapouT brands throughout the state. Central already distributes the company’s Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco brands.

Splash signed an agreement on Jan. 27 with New York-based D. Bertoline & Sons Inc. to distribute all its company brands in two major metropolitan counties in the Hudson Valley area.

Splash announced an agreement on Feb. 8 with California-based Anheuser-Busch distributor Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco.

Splash announced on Feb. 16 that it had secured distribution through Gulf Distributing Co. of Alabama LLC for the company’s Salt Tequila for the state of Alabama and participating military bases.

On March 1, the company said through its existing agreement with Suncoast Beverage Sales in Southwest Florida that it will now distribute Salt tequila and TapouT performance drinks.

On March 14, the company expanded its existing agreement with AB One to include AB One SoCal. It followed that with an announcement on March 22 of a contract with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling Co., which will significantly expand the distribution of TapouT.

The Florida-based company ended March with an agreement with New Jersey-based AB One distributor Northern Eagle Beverage to distribute Salt Tequila, Copa di Vino wines by the glass and Pulpoloco Sangria to New Jersey’s Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties.

