Splash Beverage Group Expands AB ONE Agreement To Include AB ONE SoCal As TapouT Is Launched In Southern California Walmart Stores Distribution Region Covers Population Of More Than 20 Million

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 14, 2022 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the expansion of its existing agreement with AB ONE to include AB ONE SoCal. Southern California is AB ONE’s largest single market in the US and covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains that include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Winco Foods.
Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group’s commented, “As we add a new dimension to our existing relationship with AB ONE with this strategic launch of AB ONE SoCal, it’s important the market understands the significance of these announcements which is, product availability and revenue. There are two “paths to revenue” for Splash (and most beverage companies) … either adding distributors or selling direct to retail chains. In this case, AB ONE is our customer. We sell to them and that initiates the very quick AR cycle for Splash. “DSD” (direct store delivery) distributors like this send us a purchase order, we immediately ship the product from our warehouses, and they pay us, it’s that simple.
“Their job is to deliver to retail and put it on the shelf. Of course, we help by providing retail key chain authorizations such as Walmart for example. The incredible string of distribution agreements we have secured since mid-January launches a revenue stream for Splash in this vital distribution network.”
[WATCH NOW] Chris Capre, former hedge fund trader, teaches you how to trade options like a pro in even the most volatile markets. Click Here to Watch on YouTube!
Nistico continued, “AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country. These regions include Central LA, Pomona, Beach Cities, Sylmar and San Diego, and customers will see our three top brands, TapouT Performance, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria featured prominently throughout. Included as well within this distribution network are more than 45 Walmart locations where TapouT will now be sold. We couldn’t be more exited at this next stage of our rapidly evolving business.”
AB ONE is the wholly owned distribution network of Anheuser-Busch. AB ONE sells and delivers a robust portfolio of beer, spirits, wine and nonalcoholic beverages serving approximately 50,000 accounts in 10 Divisions across the states including California, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev
About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.
Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.
For more information visit:
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Contact Information:
Splash Beverage Group
954-745-5815
Investor Information:
TraDigital IR
John McNamara
Email: john@tradigitalir.com
Phone: (917) 658-2602
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who’ve quit trading need to brace themselves for what’s coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there’s one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.