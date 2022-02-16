Splash Beverage Group Inc. Secures Distribution For SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila With Gulf Distributing Of Alabama

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Gulf Distributing Operates 7 Distributors, Representing Over 100 Suppliers and Over 10,000 Retail Accounts

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – February 16, 2022 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ( SBEV) a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, today announced that it has secured distribution through Gulf Distributing of Alabama for the Company's SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila for the state of Alabama, and participating military bases.

Gulf Distributing of Alabama is a division of Gulf Distributing Holdings L.L.C. (GDH, LLC) which manages and operates 7 individual beverage distributors that encompass central and southern Alabama and markets in Mississippi. GDH, LLC represents over 100 suppliers and services over 10,000 retail accounts in its assigned territories. GDH, LLC is one of the most established distributors in the Southeastern United States and has been in business since 1933.

Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico states, “We have a long-standing relationship with Gulf Distribution, and we are extremely excited to be working with their team. Our brand, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, joins their blue-chip portfolio of beverages, including Coors, Heineken, Corona, Red Bull, Essentia Water, 7-Up and Snapple, and TapouT Performance Beverage in Alabama.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602