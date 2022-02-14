This Beverage Company Is Getting Products Onto A Lot Of Shelves

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash

If you’ve created a great consumer product, one of the next challenges is getting it onto store shelves so consumers can enjoy it.

For that, you need a good distribution partner — or even several.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Splash Beverage Group Inc. AMERICAN recently signed six distribution agreements to get its alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages on store shelves. Splash’s portfolio includes Copa di Vino wine, sangria product Pulpoloco, TapouT performance drink, and SALT tequila.

The distribution deals extend Splash’s product reach into major metropolitan areas on both U.S. coasts as well as in Southern states.

The agreements include:

AB One, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA BUD , signed with Splash in November 2021 to extend distribution of the TapouT, Copa di Vino, and Pulpoloco brands into major markets such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston.

, signed with Splash in November 2021 to extend distribution of the TapouT, Copa di Vino, and Pulpoloco brands into major markets such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston. As of Jan. 11, Walmart Inc. WMT allows the sale of the TapouT product in 47 of its stores across Florida with expectations the number will increase.

allows the sale of the TapouT product in 47 of its stores across Florida with expectations the number will increase. Ralph’s Grocery agreed to sell Splash’s Pulpoloco brand in 187 stores in Southern California. Ralph’s, owned by Kroger Co. KR , already sells Splash’s Copa di Vino line.

, already sells Splash’s Copa di Vino line. Under a Jan. 25 agreement, Arkansas-based Central Distributors will distribute the company’s TapouT brands throughout the state. Central already distributes the company’s Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco brands.

Splash signed an agreement on Jan. 27 with New York-based D. Bertoline & Sons to distribute all its company brands in two major metropolitan counties in the Hudson Valley area.

Splash announced February 8th with California based Anheuser-Busch Distributor Heimark Distributing TapouT, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco.

AB One is responsible for much of the headway Splash has made with the smaller regional players that regularly work with the brewing giant.

“Regional distributors and wholesalers are seeing that AB One has demonstrated confidence in our products, and that is, in turn, giving them the confidence to proceed with us,” Robert Nistico, Splash Chairman and CEO Robert Nistico said at the time of the Bertoline agreement. “We’re extremely excited about this and look forward to continued growth.”

Nistico is a former executive with RedBull North America and Diageo plc DEO among others. President and Chief Marketing Officer Bill Meissner has held executive positions with companies owned by PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Coca-Cola Co. KO.

