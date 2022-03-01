Splash Beverage Expands Distribution Through Suncoast Beverage In Southwest Florida

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 01 , 2022 -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that through its existing agreement with Suncoast Beverage Sales in Southwest Florida, it will now distribute SALT tequila and TapouT performance drinks as well.

Suncoast Beverage Sales is the authorized distributor of Anheuser-Busch products to wholesalers, restaurants, sports lounges, drug stores, the hospitality industry and other commercially licensed institutions in Southwest Florida. Suncoast Beverage Sales distributes a selection of specialty beers, flavored malt beverages, and non-beer brands.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash commented, “We continue to expand our footprint across Southwest Florida with the expansion of our distribution agreement with Suncoast. Suncoast is already one of our strong partners through which we sell our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco brands. The agreement will now expand to include our SALT tequila and TapouT performance drinks. The beverage business is all about distribution, and we continue to execute our business strategy of blanketing important consumer markets through key distribution partners like Suncoast. We look forward to growing our business with Suncoast.”

[JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT] Full-time trader Nic Chahine has been miniting traders portfolio's with his strategic options trading formula. Get Access to his daily LIVE TRADING chatroom now!

Salt Tequila is naturally flavored 100% blanco agave tequila with a clean and sweet taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each pristine bottle of Salt is the result of hard work, determination and countless blends. Salt Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas to enhance the pleasure.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815

Investor Information:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602