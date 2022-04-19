 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Gainers

  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock increased by 331.9% to $10.41 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's stock is 3.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 25265.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.1 million.
  • Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares moved upwards by 45.06% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 101.5 million, which is 4236.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock rose 23.57% to $40.41. Trading volume for Axsome Therapeutics's stock is 9.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1278.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock increased by 15.71% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 568.2K, which is 110.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock moved upwards by 14.95% to $3.37. Olema Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 735.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 179.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.9 million.
  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock moved upwards by 14.86% to $0.42. Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 205.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 190.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

 

Losers

  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares fell 15.0% to $5.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 249.3K shares is 128.0% of Lyra Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $187.4 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock fell 14.17% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 14.07% to $21.75. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares, making up 399.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $870.4 million.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock fell 11.82% to $42.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.5 million, which is 518.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares fell 10.89% to $0.81. Aytu BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 34.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 16981.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 10.58% to $0.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares, making up 197.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

