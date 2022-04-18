 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 15.0% to $7.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 13.59% to $1.42. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $0.79. Zovio's stock is trading at a volume of 74.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 10.29% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 357.5K, which is 71.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $1.31. The current volume of 699.9K shares is 6.7% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 8.04% to $5.97. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 50.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 386.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock declined by 23.8% to $0.85 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 983.8K, which is 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock declined by 15.26% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.9 million, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.1 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares fell 11.44% to $8.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 734.2K shares, making up 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock decreased by 11.23% to $4.19. Trading volume for iMedia Brands's stock is 125.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 231.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
  • EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares fell 11.16% to $11.0. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 144.9% of EVgo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.1 million.
  • Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares fell 10.84% to $1.07. Trading volume for Zhangmen Education's stock is 105.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ATER + CLEU)

What's Going On With Aterian Stock Today?
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian And Newegg Remain In Top Two Positions, Cannabis Company Joins List Week Of 4/20
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Aterian Appoints Anton von Rueden As Operations Head
What's Going On With Aterian Stock?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com