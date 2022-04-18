12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock increased by 15.0% to $7.14 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 64.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 13.59% to $1.42. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares moved upwards by 12.28% to $0.79. Zovio's stock is trading at a volume of 74.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 46.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 10.29% to $1.5. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 357.5K, which is 71.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $1.31. The current volume of 699.9K shares is 6.7% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 8.04% to $5.97. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 50.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 386.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $371.0 million.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock declined by 23.8% to $0.85 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Digital Brands Group's stock is trading at a volume of 983.8K, which is 129.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock declined by 15.26% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.9 million, which is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.1 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares fell 11.44% to $8.13. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 734.2K shares, making up 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock decreased by 11.23% to $4.19. Trading volume for iMedia Brands's stock is 125.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 231.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares fell 11.16% to $11.0. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 144.9% of EVgo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $756.1 million.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) shares fell 10.84% to $1.07. Trading volume for Zhangmen Education's stock is 105.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
