 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock increased by 73.8% to $3.51 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 132.4 million, which is 16897.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock moved upwards by 21.07% to $2.7. As of 13:31 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 148.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 10.38% to $1.7. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 610.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 5.49% to $2.11. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares rose 5.08% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock decreased by 32.0% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 120.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares fell 22.3% to $6.69. As of 13:31 EST, Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 340.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares declined by 18.52% to $5.06. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 171.5% of Hyzon Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares fell 16.09% to $21.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 440.1K, which is 128.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock fell 14.24% to $18.56. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 874.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 12.78% to $241.36. Trading volume for Avis Budget Gr's stock is 782.6K as of 13:31 EST. This is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ADN + AEHL)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 250 Points; Tufin Software Technologies Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Nasdaq Tumbles 350 Points
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com