11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock increased by 73.8% to $3.51 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Advent Technologies Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 132.4 million, which is 16897.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $179.8 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock moved upwards by 21.07% to $2.7. As of 13:31 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 148.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 10.38% to $1.7. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 610.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 5.49% to $2.11. Trading volume for American Rebel Holdings's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 46.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares rose 5.08% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
Losers
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock decreased by 32.0% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 15.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 120.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares fell 22.3% to $6.69. As of 13:31 EST, Velo3D's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 340.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares declined by 18.52% to $5.06. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 171.5% of Hyzon Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares fell 16.09% to $21.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 440.1K, which is 128.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock fell 14.24% to $18.56. Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 874.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares fell 12.78% to $241.36. Trading volume for Avis Budget Gr's stock is 782.6K as of 13:31 EST. This is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
