10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares rose 31.4% to $9.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 255.7K shares, making up 5255.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $6.82. The current volume of 150.8K shares is 407.1% of Asure Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $7.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 715.4K, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.6 million.
- Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
Losers
- SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock decreased by 11.4% to $4.79 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SmartRent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 119.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $928.6 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 10.56% to $1.95. The current volume of 602.2K shares is 152.0% of VirnetX Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares declined by 10.37% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 723.5K, which is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares declined by 9.98% to $21.65. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 85.3% of Toast's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares decreased by 8.97% to $58.8. Trading volume for Impinj's stock is 157.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock decreased by 8.87% to $65.89. As of 13:30 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 452.9K, which is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers