 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares rose 31.4% to $9.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 255.7K shares, making up 5255.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
  • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $6.82. The current volume of 150.8K shares is 407.1% of Asure Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $136.5 million.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $7.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 715.4K, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.6 million.
  • Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock moved upwards by 6.07% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

Losers

  • SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock decreased by 11.4% to $4.79 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SmartRent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 119.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $928.6 million.
  • VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shares fell 10.56% to $1.95. The current volume of 602.2K shares is 152.0% of VirnetX Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares declined by 10.37% to $3.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 723.5K, which is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Toast (NYSE:TOST) shares declined by 9.98% to $21.65. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 85.3% of Toast's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.
  • Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares decreased by 8.97% to $58.8. Trading volume for Impinj's stock is 157.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) stock decreased by 8.87% to $65.89. As of 13:30 EST, Axcelis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 452.9K, which is 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ACLS + ASUR)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Asure Software's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com